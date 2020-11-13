Driving into Brunswick Landing on Admiral Fitch Avenue, the vitality is all around – new housing, a new connector road to Cook’s Corner and flourishing businesses.

Toward the end of the avenue near the flight line is the new home of Wild Oats Bakery & Café. Architecturally unique and colorfully painted, it is located between Flight Deck Brewing and Molnlycke Healthcare. It represents the success of a family-owned local business that is celebrating 30 years in downtown with an expansion from 8,000 square feet to 19,000 square feet at a new location.

Owners Becky Shepherd and her son, Marshall, are planning to move into and open their new facility in early December with a grand opening scheduled for Dec. 4.

Becky and Marshall walked with me through the inside space. There are two large kitchens, one for savory dishes and one for bread and pastries. The space is equipped with amazing, state-of-the-art appliances and storage that will make onsite preparation much more comfortable and efficient for the talented staff.

The food display area features a complete soup line (to support their daily line-up of homemade flavors), a salad line, a sandwich line and order pickup window. The layout of the food area will foster smooth flow for customers.

The dining space will be filled with light and will accommodate 180 guests (fewer during CDC restrictions, of course). For special events such as business meetings and celebrations 240 guests can be seated comfortably. There is even a new bar topped with recycled wood from former Navy buildings from which wine and beer will be served.

The dining room roof is covered with solar panels that will provide at least 30% of the building’s energy needs. A large patio with a children’s play area is connected to the dining room and will be a perfect place to enjoy great weather. Plenty of bike racks are planned as well.

Marshall and Becky plan to venture into new business partnerships and markets in the future, but for now their focus will be on doing well what has brought them a loyal following and great success.

Food Events

The Brunswick Diner, 101 Pleasant St., has closed for the season and will reopen in the spring. It is the first time in 22 years that the diner has not operated through the winter. The owners said they survived a hard summer of the pandemic and are resting and regrouping this winter.

The Maine Organic Farmers & Growers Association has a new pop-up store at 48 Main St. in Freeport. The store featuring organic produce and MOFGA merchandise is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays through mid-January. Details at mofga.org.

Gather Restaurant, 189 Main St., Yarmouth, has created second floor “dining nooks” that include generously spaced tables, half walls for privacy and HEPA air scrubbers. Dining is still available on the patio with heaters. 847-3250 for reservations.

