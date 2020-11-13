The Scarborough Kiwanis Club donated 300 reusable water bottles to the Scarborough Public Schools. Water fountains in the schools are currently shut off to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, so club members wanted to make sure every student will be able to have water available during the school day.

The club also recently put together candy-filled firecrackers, and delivered them to the Scarborough Public Safety building for distribution to all public safety employees.

Members meet every Friday from noon to 1 p.m. at Cowbell Wood-Fired Grill, 185 U.S. Route One, Scarborough. For more information, visit the club’s website at www.scarboroughkiwanis.org or contact club secretary Emma Clark at [email protected] or 207-233-0778.

