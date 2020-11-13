U.S. airport screenings caught only 9 coronavirus cases out of 766,000 travelers, CDC study finds

Screening passengers for coronavirus symptoms at U.S. airports proved woefully ineffective and identified only nine coronavirus cases among more than 766,000 travelers, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Published Thursday in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, the study is the latest to demonstrate that conducting temperature checks and quizzing people about whether they’ve experienced coronavirus symptoms does little to stop the spread of infections. While instituting screening protocols at airports required “considerable resources,” only one case was detected for roughly every 85,000 travelers, the researchers found.

The CDC’s screening requirements were initially instituted in January and applied only to travelers from Wuhan, but were later expanded to cover all of mainland China as well as Iran, Brazil and most of Europe. In mid-September, the agency terminated the program in favor of other preventive measures like encouraging the use of masks and pre-departure testing.

Of the 766,044 passengers screened during the eight months the program was active, only 298 reported potential exposure or symptoms that required an additional assessment. Of that number, just 35 were tested for the coronavirus, with only nine of the results coming back positive.

The fact that the coronavirus has a relatively long incubation period probably contributed to the lack of success in identifying potentially infectious passengers, as did the fact that many patients never experience symptoms, the CDC report concluded. Another contributing factor may have been “travelers who might deny symptoms or take steps to avoid detection of illness.”

The findings highlight “the need for fundamental change in the U.S. border health strategy,” the researchers say. In particular, they suggest that requiring testing both before and after flights — as well as a quarantine period for people coming from known coronavirus hot spots — would be more effective than symptom-based screening.

Czechs see decline in infections after lockdown

PRAGUE — Coronavirus infections in the Czech Republic have been declining for more than a week after rising for over two months to record levels.

The Health Ministry says the day-to-day increase of new confirmed cases reached 7,874 on Thursday, about 5,400 less than the same day a week ago.

The new cases hit a record high of 15,727 last week and has been dropping since. Still, Health Minister Jan Blatny is expected to further extend the state of emergency that enables the government to keep in place its strict restrictive measures.

The country has also seen a decline in hospitalizations to 7,564, about 700 less than a week ago.

But COVID-19 deaths are still on the rise.

The seven-day rolling average of daily deaths has risen from 1.36 deaths per 100,000 people on Oct. 29 to 1.90 deaths

Germany hits new daily virus record: 23,542

BERLIN — Germany’s disease control center is reporting a new daily record of coronavirus infections as the country nears the halfway point of new lockdown measures meant to slow the spread of the pandemic.

The Robert Koch Institute said Friday that Germany’s states had reported 23,542 daily cases, slightly more than the previous record of 23,399 set on Saturday.

Chancellor Angela Merkel is due to hold talks with state governors on Monday, the midway point into a series of measures the government has called “lockdown light.”

Germany embarked Nov. 2 on the four-week partial shutdown aimed at flattening a sharp rise in new infections. Restaurants, bars, sports and leisure facilities have closed, but schools and nonessential shops remain open. Officials say it is still too early to tell whether the new measures are having the desired effect.

Merkel on Thursday warned Germans to expect “difficult winter months.” Health Minister Jens Spahn said nobody should be expecting to hold Christmas parties with more than 10 or 15 people.

Ulaanbaatar locks down as a few virus cases surface

BEIJING — Residents of Mongolia’s capital of Ulaanbaatar have been told to stay at home as part of nationwide lockdown measures due to remain in place through Tuesday following the detection of new coronavirus cases.

Residents of the city of 1.4 million will be permitted to leave for necessary errands, such as to purchase groceries and medications, the official Montsame news agency reported.

Social distancing measures must be maintained when leaving home, and employees of hospitals and other essential facilities must show identification when commuting. Police and military personnel were being deployed to ensure compliance, it said.

Ulannbaatar confirmed two cases of community transmission on Nov. 9 and another in an outlying area on Thursday. Since then, another six relatives or others who came into close contact with those infected have also tested positive.

A vast, but lightly populated nation landlocked between China and Russia, Mongolia has recorded just over 400 confirmed cases. No deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in Mongolia.

Oldest member of U.S. House of Representatives has COVID-19

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — U.S. Rep. Don Young said he has the coronavirus after the 87-year-old Alaskan won his 25th term in the U.S. House.

Young, the longest-ever Republican to serve in the House, made the announcement Thursday on Twitter.

“I am feeling strong, following proper protocols, working from home in Alaska and ask for privacy at this time,” Young wrote in a tweet. “May God Bless Alaska.”

A message sent to his spokesman wasn’t returned.

The diagnosis came after Young initially downplayed the seriousness of the virus at the onset, claiming it was overblown and fueled by the media. In March, Young referred to the coronavirus as the “beer virus.”

Young’s positive test came after he was campaigning for re-election in Alaska, which is experiencing a surge of cases. Alaska has had over 20,000 cases, including 477 new cases reported Thursday. There have been 96 deaths.

As cases jump in South Korea, people without masks are fined

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea has reported its biggest daily jump in COVID-19 cases in 70 days as the government began fining people who fail to wear masks in public.

The 191 cases added to the country’s caseload on Friday represented the sixth consecutive day of over 100 and most were from the Seoul metropolitan area.

The steady spread of the virus has alarmed government officials, who eased social distancing measures to the lowest level since October to soften the economic shock.

While this has allowed high-risk venues like nightclubs and karaoke bars to reopen, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said the continuing spread could force the government to “seriously consider” tightening social distancing again.

Chicago mayor calls on residents to cancel Thanksgiving gatherings

CHICAGO — Chicago has issued new COVID-19 restrictions, including limiting social gatherings to 10 people, in hopes of combating the surge in cases ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called on residents to cancel Thanksgiving gatherings, limit all social gatherings to 10 people, and stay home except for essentials, like work or getting groceries, starting on Monday.

Lightfoot said Thursday the city must work to counteract the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases, including canceling traditional Thanksgiving plans to gather with friends and family.

A month ago, Chicago reported 500 daily new infections on average. The city is now averaging roughly 1,900 daily cases.

