An individual associated with Erskine Academy tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a letter sent to the school community by headmaster Michael J. McQuarrie. According to a letter from Regional School Unit 19 Superintendent Mike Hammer, individuals associated with Nokomis Regional Middle School and Etna-Dixmont School tested positive.

Erskine Academy’s case is the second COVID-19 case there after the school announced a positive on Nov. 6.

“It has been determined that this case is unrelated to last week’s case, and we have identified close contacts of this individual,” McQuarrie wrote. “We are confident that we can continue with our current schedule and hybrid learning model.”

As for that learning model, students with last names beginning A-K attend in-person Mondays and Tuesdays and remote the rest of the week while students with last names beginning L-Z attend in-person Thursdays and Fridays. There is also a fully remote group. Wednesdays are sanitation days where everyone learns remotely.

Originally, the school was to consider a fully in-person model in late September but opted to stick with the hybrid.

Erskine Academy is a private school, but students from Chelsea, China, Jefferson, Palermo, Somerville, Vassalboro, Whitefield and Windsor get their tuition paid for by the town if they choose to attend the school. Approximately 97% of the school’s 540 students are publicly supported.

“Erskine Academy considers the health and well-being of our students, teachers, and staff to be of the utmost importance, which prompts the sending of this letter for your information,” McQuarrie wrote.

RSU 19 serves the towns of Corinna, Dixmont, Etna, Hartland, Newport, Palmyra, Plymouth and St. Albans. The district previously had a case associated with Nokomis Regional High School and one case associated with another person in the district.

Hammer confirmed via email that the schools will remain in their hybrid learning model.

