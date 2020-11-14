Michael Hoffer / For The Forecaster

Greely senior Camille Clement, joined by her father, Brian; mother, Carolyn; and sister Sarah, signs her National Letter of Intent Saturday to attend and play basketball at Northeastern University in Boston. Clement, a deadly outside shooter and two-time state champion, joins her sisters in achieving the goal of playing college basketball at the Division I level. Allie Clement, Miss Maine Basketball 2014, who was present via video Saturday, played at Marist College, while Sarah Clement played for the University of New Hampshire.

Camille Clement said she got interest from many schools, but that there was something special about Northeastern and it was her first choice.

“Sarah and Allie paved the way for me,” said Clement, who is also a nearly lifelong member of the Maine Firecrackers AAU program. “They showed me my dreams were achievable. I wouldn’t be the player I am today without watching them and doing whatever it took to be like them.

“I can’t express how blessed I feel to be a (Northeastern) Husky and I can’t be more excited to start my journey.”

Firecrackers coach Don Briggs said he appreciated how Clement blazed her own path to greatness.

“I can’t imagine the pressure (Camille) played with on a daily basis knowing her older sisters had the success they did and won like they did,” Briggs said. “For her to excel like she has, I’m really proud.”

Greely coach Todd Flaherty has coached Clement during her three varsity seasons to date and said she made an immediate impact.

“If I remember correctly, she came off the bench (after sitting with mono) and hit her first five (3-pointers),” Flaherty said. “I called her ‘Baby Assassin,’ then after freshman year, I just called her ‘Assassin,’ because she just has a tremendous will to win. She’s a shooter, but she does a lot of other things too. The little girls in Cumberland love her and I’ll always remember all she gave them on Saturday mornings.”

