Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.

Wed.  11/18  4 p.m.  Public Art Committee

Wed.  11/18  6:30 p.m.  District 4 Annual Meeting

Thur.  11/19  9 a.m.  Emergency Shelter Assessment Committee

Thur.  11/19  1 p.m.  Maine Continuum of Care

Thur.  11/19  4 p.m.  Development Corporation

Thur.  11/19  5 p.m.  Racial Equity Steering Committee

Thur.  11/19  6:30 p.m.  City Council Workshop

Thur.  11/19  6:30 p.m.  Zoning Board of Appeals

Mon.  11/23  6 p.m.  Water District Board of Trustees

Tues.  11/24  4 p.m.  Board of Harbor Commissioners

Wed.  11/25  6:15 p.m.  Peaks Island Council

filed under:
Forecaster Community, portland maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles