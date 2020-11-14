Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.
Wed. 11/18 4 p.m. Public Art Committee
Wed. 11/18 6:30 p.m. District 4 Annual Meeting
Thur. 11/19 9 a.m. Emergency Shelter Assessment Committee
Thur. 11/19 1 p.m. Maine Continuum of Care
Thur. 11/19 4 p.m. Development Corporation
Thur. 11/19 5 p.m. Racial Equity Steering Committee
Thur. 11/19 6:30 p.m. City Council Workshop
Thur. 11/19 6:30 p.m. Zoning Board of Appeals
Mon. 11/23 6 p.m. Water District Board of Trustees
Tues. 11/24 4 p.m. Board of Harbor Commissioners
Wed. 11/25 6:15 p.m. Peaks Island Council
