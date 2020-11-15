“I’m reading ‘All We Can Save: Truth, Courage, and Solutions for the Climate Crisis’ (edited by Ayana Elizabeth Johnson and Katharine K. Wilkinson, 2020), brought to my attention by Passamaquoddy and Penobscot attorney, author, activist and teacher Sherri Mitchell Weh’na Ha’mu Kwasset, whose work is featured in the book. When she drew my attention to the book, Mitchell noted that though so much has been lost, there is still so much we can save, as the title suggests, in so many different, but connected ways.
“Interspersed with poetry that gives your belly butterflies, art and moving essays – all from women leading the way to a different, livable future – this compilation skillfully weaves well-known activists like Alice Walker and Naomi Klein with newcomers like Adrienne Maree Brown (often styled adrienne maree brown). It illuminates the collaborative, connecting force of ‘shine theory’ that says, in essence, ‘I don’t shine unless you do, too,’ while covering the gamut from hard science to how language shapes our understanding of landscape to the way poetry can help us begin again anew: alive, vulnerable, and awake – despite, or maybe because of, all that breaks our hearts.” — HOLLY ZADRA, Pittsfield, Maine
