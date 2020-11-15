WATERVILLE — Toeing the curb where Front Street merges onto College Avenue as dusk settled Sunday night, Sheila and Tony Porfirio were not alone in mourning their son, Tommy.

Twenty supporters attended candlelight vigil outside the Waterville Police Department to mourn the deaths of Tommy Porfirio, 15, and Emily and Ashlin Baker, 14 and 12, respectively, who were killed Feb. 9 in a one-car accident in Clinton.

The driver of the car, Timothy Silva, 17, of Fairfield is expected to plead guilty to charges related to the three deaths when he appears next at Waterville District Court, scheduled for Nov. 20.

“We’re just here so that everybody knows that these kids are never forgotten,” Sheila Porfirio said. “We hope when the court dates comes on Nov. 20, these kids get justice. They deserve it.”

Tommy Porfirio, Emily Baker and Ashlin Baker were pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. Another passenger, Nevaeh Wilson, 12, suffered injuries and was trapped inside the car when rescue workers arrived.

Wilson and Silva, the driver, were treated at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Those at the vigil Sunday evening wore custom masks with photos of Tommy Porfirio or his name in block lettering. Some wore red, Porfirio’s favorite color.

Sheila Porfirio was among those wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, emblazoned with a “17” wrapped in a baseball in place of the stars on a black-and-white American flag.

The vigil was organized by Stephanie Carver, whose daughter, Destyni Chase, was Porfirio’s girlfriend. Carver also organized a peaceful, mid-October protest outside Silva’s house, intending to show solidarity and encourage the courts to order the maximum sentence.

“They will never be forgotten,” Carver said. “We’re all going to keep (Tommy) in with us, and his memory will never be forgotten.”

Some passing vehicles honked their horns in support. Many supporters carried homemade signs with photos of Tommy Porfirio, all calling for justice.

Silva, who did not have a driver’s license, was arrested in June and charged with three counts of vehicular manslaughter, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and driving to endanger causing serious bodily injury.

Silva was held at Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland until being released into his mother’s custody June 9. At that hearing, police presented a 24-hour timeline leading up to the crash, which occurred at 7:16 a.m. when the 2007 Toyota Corolla crashed into a tree on the Hinckley Road in Clinton after striking a patch of ice.

Tony Porfirio described his son as “a good boy,” and said he thinks about him every day.

“We want justice for Tommy, but regardless of what happens, it’s not going to bring him back,” Tony Porfirio said. “We’ll keep him in our spirits.”

