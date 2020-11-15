Joe Biden appears to have won the presidential election. The Democratic Party has held the House and appears to have made some gains in the Senate.
Among the actions in their first 30 days, they need to restore the Federal Communications Commission’s 1949 Fairness Doctrine, which required FCC-licensed broadcasters to present contrasting views on controversial issues.
The Fairness Doctrine was revoked in 1987. Now it needs to be codified in federal law to secure its future! As a society, we talk about how divided we are as a nation and how we grow more divided each passing year. This was by design. “Choose your news” is a very large part of that problem.
Many in the Democratic leadership have talked for years about how important the Fairness Doctrine was to ensure a healthy public debate on serious topics. If working toward reducing the divisive nature of our country is in their goals, the best place to start is ensuring a real public debate by reducing the noise. The Fairness Doctrine is the first step of this process.
Jeff McDonald
South Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Collins’ win is a win for America
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Collins should use seniority to stand up to McConnell
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Consider impact of pesticides along CMP corridor
-
Columns
The Maine Millennial: Not too soon to consider holiday giving
-
Premier Property
Live Easy in Falmouth at the Newly Developed Homestead Farms
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.