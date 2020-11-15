WISCASSET — James Thompson, 58, of Yarmouth was killed in a workplace accident Friday morning after the scissor lift he was using was knocked over.

Thompson was using the lift to paint at Atlantic Motorcar Center along Route 1 in Wiscasset around 9:30 a.m. when an automatic garage door started to open, Wiscasset police said in a news release.

“Before workers could stop the door, it hit the cage area of the scissor lift causing it to tip over on its side,” police said.

Thompson fell about 12 feet to the floor.

Employees ran to Thompson and tried to help him until paramedics arrived. Thompson died at the scene, according to police.

Thompson was employed with Theodore Logan & Son Inc out of Portland. Thompson had been working at Atlantic Motorcar Center, which sells and services European and Japanese vehicles, painting the interior of the garage area.

A representative with the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office was called to the scene, as well as members of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which investigates all work-related fatalities in all covered workplaces.

No other information was immediately available Sunday.

