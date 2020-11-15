GLENDALE, Ariz. — Kyler Murray completed a stunning 43-yard desperation pass to DeAndre Hopkins with 2 seconds left to lift the Arizona Cardinals to a 32-30 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

The game appeared lost for the Cardinals until Murray rolled out to his left as the seconds ticked off the clock. He flung the ball toward the end zone, where Hopkins was waiting with three Buffalo defenders draped all over him. Somehow, the three-time All-Pro came down with the ball, and the Cardinals started a wild celebration in the end zone.

Josh Allen threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs with 34 seconds left that looked like it would win it for the Bills (7-3). But Murray and the Cardinals (6-3) ended the Bills’ winning streak at three games with the improbable throw and catch.

RAMS 23, SEAHAWKS 16: Jared Goff passed for 302 yards, Darious Williams made two interceptions and Los Angeles (6-3) took a share of the NFC West lead with a victory over visiting Seattle (6-3).

DOLPHINS 29, CHARGERS 21: Salvon Ahmed, making his first career start, ran for 85 yards on 21 carries and scored a 1-yard touchdown on Miami’s first play, and the surprising Dolphins (6-3) beat visiting Los Angeles (2-7) for their fifth straight win.

STEELERS 36, BENGALS 10: Ben Roethlisberger threw for a season-high 333 yards and four touchdowns despite being forced to stay away from the team facility all week because of COVID-19 protocols, and Pittsburgh (9-0) stayed unbeaten with a victory over visiting Cincinnati (2-6-1).

SAINTS 27, 49ERS 13: Drew Brees was pulled at halftime because of a rib injury after passing for just 76 yards and one touchdown, but Alvin Kamara scored three times for New Orleans (7-2) in a home victory against San Francisco (4-6).

Brees’ injury appeared to occur when defensive tackle Kentavius Street was called for a personal foul on a sack in which he got a clean shot at the 41-year-old quarterback and landed directly on top of him. Officials ruled Street violated the NFL’s “bodyweight rule,” which bans defenders from landing on a defenseless passer with all or most of their weight.

RAIDERS 37, BRONCOS 12: Josh Jacobs ran for 112 yards and two TDs, and Jeff Heath had two of Las Vegas’ five takeaways to help the Raiders (6-3) defeat visiting Denver (3-6).

GIANTS 27, EAGLES 17: Daniel Jones threw for 244 yards and ran for a touchdown, Wayne Gallman Jr. had two TD runs and New York (3-7) thrust itself into contention in the NFC East by beating visiting Philadelphia (3-5-1).

The Giants got their second straight win and snapped an eight-game losing streak against the Eagles.

Carson Wentz and the rest of Philadelphia’s offense were out of sync following a bye. They were 0 for 9 on third downs. Boston Scott had a 56-yard TD run early in the third quarter, but the Eagles couldn’t get closer.

Jones ran untouched 34 yards for a score to cap a well-executed 85-yard drive to start the game, and the Giants led the entire game. It was similar to Jones’ 80-yard run against Philadelphia in a 22-21 loss on Oct. 22, except he didn’t stumble before reaching the end zone this time.

BUCCANEERS 46, PANTHERS 23: Tom Brady threw for 341 yards and was involved in four touchdowns, Ronald Jones had a franchise-record 98-yard touchdown run, and Tampa Bay (7-3) rolled past host Carolina (3-7), which lost its fifth in a row.

Coming off the most lopsided loss of his illustrious career – a 38-3 defeat to the Saints – Brady threw touchdown passes to Cameron Brate, Mike Evans and Rob Gronkowski, then ran for another score in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

LIONS 30, WASHINGTON 27: Matt Prater made a 59-yard field goal as time expired, lifting Detroit (4-5) over visiting Washington (2-7).

Matthew Stafford threw two of his three touchdown passes in the first half and directed the winning drive with just 16 seconds left. Rookie defensive end Chase Young was called for roughing the passer, giving Detroit the ball at midfield. Stafford threw a 9-yard pass to Marvin Jones to set up the kick.

Washington, which trailed 24-3 midway through the third quarter, pulled into a tie by scoring touchdowns on three straight series in the second half in Alex Smith’s first start in nearly two years.

PACKERS 24, JAGUARS 20: Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third score, and Green Bay (7-2) overcame numerous mistakes to rally for a victory visiting Jacksonville (1-8).

Rodgers put the Packers ahead for good with 9:11 left by throwing a 6-yard TD pass to Davante Adams, who returned to the game after injuring his ankle earlier in the second half. Rodgers also had a 5-yard touchdown run and a 78-yard scoring strike to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who caught four passes for a career-high 149 yards.

Keelan Cole scored on a franchise-record 91-yard punt return and a 12-yard reception for Jacksonville, which lost its eighth straight. Jacksonville’s James Robinson rushed for 109 yards on 23 carries.

BROWNS 10, TEXANS 7: Nick Chubb returned from a stint on injured reserve and scored a touchdown early in the fourth quarter – topping 100 yards rushing along with teammate Kareem Hunt – and Cleveland (6-3) pushed through rough weather for a win at home against Houston (2-7).

