AUBURN – James T. Parkinson, Corporal, 90, born in Portland on Dec. 15, 1929, passed away peacefully on Nov. 5, 2020 at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn.

Jim proudly joined the United States Marine Corps on Jan. 6, 1947, served in the Korean Conflict, and was honorably discharged in 1951. Jim retired from Weyerhaeuser in Westbrook after working there for 38 years.

Jim enjoyed being in nature whether it be snowmobiling, shooting, fly fishing, or just spending time on his boat on Sebago Lake with his family. He also enjoyed time at his summer camp in Oquossoc that many memories were made in the 23 years he was there. Jim made many good friends over the years through the Waterboro Snowmobiling Club, American Legion, and the Eagles Club. But nothing would compare to the time spent and fond memories made with his son James or his beloved granddaughters, Nicole and Lauren.

Jim was predeceased by his mother, Mary Francis. He is survived by his son, James Parkinson and his wife Norma of Lady Lake, Fla.; his granddaughters, Nicole Parkinson of Sebago and Lauren Metayer and her husband Bryan of Greene, and his granddaughter’s mother Dianne Ward of Bushnell, Fla. The other loves of his life were his dog, Molly and his cat, Middy.

He would like to thank all the hard-working staff at Central Maine Medical Center and the Androscoggin Hospice House as well as the gracious staff at The Meadows where he resided a short time after moving back to Maine from Zephyrhills, Fla.

His remains will be placed at the Togus National Cemetery in Chelsea, Maine and a small family gathering will take place next summer on Sebago Lake in his memory.

Any donations in his honor can be sent to the HART of Maine adoption center for cats or to the ASPCA

