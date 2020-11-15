KENNEBUNK – Natalie Anne “Nan” Thayer Ricci, passed away Nov. 10, 2020, at her home in Kennebunk.

Natalie Anne Thayer Ricci, 95, was born in Orwell, N.Y. on April 15, 1925, the daughter of Henry and Louise Clark Valentine. Growing up in West Hartford, Conn., she attended local schools and went on to receive her B.S. degree in Home Economics at Nasson College in Springvale. During that time, she was actively involved with numerous organizations. She was awarded the College Gold Key and served on the Board of Trustees as the alumni representative. She worked as a dietician and in 1947 married George S. Thayer of Sanford. They had four children. As an accomplished seamstress, rug braider, and knitter, she kept busy by designing and sewing clothes. After her children were in school, she taught fourth grade in the Sanford school system for 25 years.

Upon retiring after her husband’s death in 1977, she traveled, spent winters in Florida, and in 1985 married Alfred P. Ricci of South Paris. They spent time traveling to Canada, Spain, Italy, Great Britain, and wintered in Florida.

Nan was a member of the North Parish Congregational Church in Sanford where she was deaconess and taught Sunday school, the York County Retired Teachers Association, an the Embroiders Guild of America, S.O.M.E. Chapter. As a member of the National DAR locally and the Rebecca Emery Chapter and the Maine Mayflower Society for over 35 years, she had a keen interest in genealogy since her ancestors were settlers of Hartford, Conn. In her spare time, she was an avid needle pointer with over 100 completed pieces. One of her most enjoyable pastimes was attending her grandchildren’s school activities, recitals, concerts, plays, basketball, baseball, soccer, and lacrosse games.

Nan was a stoic woman who carried herself with poise, elegance and grace. She was admired by those she encountered in her life’s travels, from the students she had in the 4th grade to her neighbors and beyond. Her resiliency allowed her to enjoy a long life right up until the end. She loved spending time with family and was a caring and involved Nana to all her grandchildren. They loved listening to her many life stories and were comforted by her calm manner and ever-present force in their lives. She was a consummate baker, having produced over 2,000 loaves of banana bread to give to family members. Those who knew her loved her sense of humor, her laugh and her cheerfulness. In recent years, she enjoyed playing cards, spending time with her professional companion, Jen Langlois, dining out with friends, and frequent visits to Moosehead Lake. A true matriarch, her family will miss her dearly.

She is predeceased by her first and second husbands; her oldest son, Brian Thayer; and two brothers, Robert Valentine and Elliott Valentine.

Survivors include son, Alden Thayer and his wife Debbie of Gorham, daughters, Cindy Milligan and her husband Jim of Sanford and Julie Welch of Boca Raton, Fla., daughter-in-law, Nancy Thayer; a brother, Alden Valentine of Salem, S.C.; grandchildren, Robin Thayer and wife Sandy of West Newfield, Mark Thayer and wife Dr. Beatrix of North Andover, Mass.; Mercedes Thayer and daughters Eloise and Esme of Saco; Oliver Thayer and wife Kelly and son George of Saco; Erik Thayer of Portland; Andrew Thayer and his wife Jessica and son Samuel and daughter Emilia of York; Gregory Thayer and his wife Jennifer of Portland; Benjamin Thayer and his wife Valerie and son Alden and daughter Natalie of Reading, Mass., Sarah Milligan of Portland and Breeana Blalock of Seattle, Wash.; stepchildren Paul Ricci and wife Lorie Olsen and son Christian of South Paris; Matthew Ricci and his daughter Jenni and son Ryan of Lewiston; Mark Ricci and daughter Christina of Bridgton and her son Zachary; and Carol Ricci and husband Lars Christiansen of South Portland.

A private graveside service will be held at the family lot in Oakdale Cemetery, Sanford.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to

North Parish Congregational Church,

893 Main St.,

Sanford, Maine.

