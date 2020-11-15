SCARBOROUGH – Sarah Louise Sawyer, 100, of Portland died peacefully on Nov. 9, 2020.

Sarah “Sally” was born to Vaughan and Margaret Parsons at the height of a snowstorm on Jan. 19, 1920, in Presque Isle. As the roads were impassable, Sally’s parents arrived at the hospital via the family’s horse-drawn sleigh.

Sally attended Presque Isle High School where she was a member of the 1934 girls’ basketball team. Her summers in Maine with her family at Portage Lake, and later at Cold Stream Pond, inspired a lifelong love of the outdoors. She graduated from Boston University (Sargent College) with a degree in physical education. She continued her studies to become a physical therapist and worked with children in the polio unit at Yale New Haven Hospital.

In May of 1945 she married Neil Sawyer, from Easton. They moved to Bangor in 1946 and raised their four children Richard, Margaret, Louise and Elizabeth. Sally’s unconditional love and positive approach to life provided an emotional anchor for the family. She was the producer of all holiday celebrations, as well as a patient listener during challenging times. She was an active member of the Bangor community through her involvement with St. John’s Episcopal Church and Quipus Club.

In 2004, she moved to South Portland, a few years after her husband, Neil, died. Her many interests outside of her family included being near the ocean, watching high school and college basketball as well as tennis matches, knitting, and baking. Her “Nana rolls” were legendary. Late in life, Sally joined the tech world and was always up to date on the activities of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren through email on her iPad. Sally nurtured many close friendships over her long lifetime, including new relationships at the Ashton Gardens retirement community in Portland.

Sally’s kindness and genuine concern for others was well known to her family and friends. As one of her grandchildren reflected, the recent unseasonably warm November weather was symbolic of the warmth Sally left on this earth.

Sally is survived by her four children and their spouses, Richard Sawyer (Betty), Margaret Sawyer (Anton Finelli), Louise Elefante (Michael), and Liz Cutler (Josh); her nine grandchildren, two step-grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, four step-great-grandchildren; four nieces, one nephew and their families; as well as cousins Alan Boone and Gary Boone.

She was predeceased by her husband, Neil; as well as her siblings and their spouses, Charles Parsons (Pauline), Storer Parsons (Elaine), and Peter Parsons.

The family thanks the staff at the Maine Veterans’ Home for the extraordinarily compassionate care they showed Sally during her last days. Due to Covid-19, services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of Portland. To view Sally’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

Donations in Sally’s name can be made to:

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church

885 Shore Rd.

Cape Elizabeth, ME 04107

or

Maine Veterans’ Home

290 US-1

Scarborough, ME 04074

