Bath’s Fisher Mitchell School students had their own taste of political process earlier this month; their election to determine the Best Thing About Maine wrapped up earlier this month.

Meg Barker, in her fourth year as the librarian at the elementary school, first organized a mock election for students during the 2018 midterm elections in Maine, which included the race for governor. She decided that it was important to hold another mock election this year despite challenges posed by COVID-19.

“Any time there is an election in ‘the real world,’ I think it’s important that school kids experience it, too,” Barker said. “Not just to learn the mechanics of voting, but to explore the underlying questions: How do you persuade someone to your way of thinking, for example.”

The school started the mock election in mid-October with a pool of 16 items competing to be the“Best Thing About Maine,” a theme suggested by 5th-grade teacher Ashley Hoskins. Barker used a bracket system to pit different aspects of Maine against one another, such as: “What is the best place? Mt. Katahdin or Acadia National Park?” or “What is the best book? ‘Charlotte’s Web’ or ‘Blueberries for Sal’?” After several rounds of voting the school was down to two competitors: Maine’s state bird – the chickadee – and retailer L. L. Bean.

Most of the voting took place online through Brightspace, Regional School Unit 1’s online learning management platform. Barker wanted students to submit a paper ballot in the final vote, in person, to see and experience the process together.

During the last week of October, students gathered by cohort into the Fisher Mitchell School gymnasium.

Each student was given a paper ballot, and Principal Ross Berkowitz rolled a mobile ballot box around the gym so that each student could place their vote. The winner was announced on Monday, Nov. 2, wherein the chickadee emerged victorious.

“I’m glad we were able to hold several rounds of voting, some electronic and the last in person,” said Berkowitz. “The kids smiled and enjoyed getting their ‘I Voted’ sticker, so I believe the event was a success.”

