Arrests

11/12 at 2:36 p.m. Devyn McDougal, 24, of South Street, was arrested on South Street by Detective Sgt. Richard Ross on charges of gross sexual assault and domestic violence assault.

11/14 at 12:29 p.m. Andrew Aliapoulios, 55, of Apple Ridge Road, Freeport, was arrested on State Road by Officer Devin Hook on a charge of operating under the influence (drugs).

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from Nov. 9 to 15.

Fire calls

11/9 at 12:54 p.m. Carbon monoxide check on Matthews Street.

11/9 at 9:35 p.m. Equipment malfunction on Centre Street.

11/11 at 6:29 a.m. Fire alarm on Congress Avenue.

11/13 at 8:32 a.m. Outside fire on Washington Street.

11/13 at 10:25 a.m. Fire alarm on Washington Street.

11/14 at 12:53 p.m. Smoke investigation on Washington Street.

11/14 at 8:55 p.m. Smoke investigation on Elm Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 17 calls from Nov. 9 to 15.

