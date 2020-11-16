A girl, Raven Louise Scott born on November 3, 2020 to Justin Thomas Scott and Alexandra (Hoy) Scott of Topsham, Maine. Maternal Grandparents, Dory and Skip Hoy of Scarborough, Maine. Paternal Grandparent, Trudy Scott. Great Grandparent, Myrna Scott of Scarborough, Maine. Raven has one sibling, Kathryn Athena Scott.

A girl, Dana Jean Brennan born on November 2, 2020 to Thomas William Brennan and Amy Jean (Waterman) Brennan of Woolwich, Maine. Maternal Grandparents, Paula and Dana Waterman of Woolwich, Maine. Paternal Grandparent, Lisa and Tom Brennan of Yale, Michigan. Dana has one sibling, Thomas Brennan Jr.

A girl, Margaret Hope Lessner born on November 5, 2020 to Nicholas Alan Lessner and Jessica Hope (Kody) Lessner of Boothbay, Maine. Maternal Grandparents, Barbara and Stephen Kody of Dublin Ohio. Paternal Gradnparents , Amy and Alan Lessner of Jefferson, Maine. Great Grandparent, Joan Reid of Middletown, Delaware. Sibling, Evelyn Grace.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: