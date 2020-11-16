Arrests

11/9 at 12:18 a.m. Jamie Pelletier, 31, of Hanson Drive, Topsham, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Officer Joshua Bernier on a charge of violating condition of release.

11/9 at 2:38 a.m. Jarrett Fortin, 28, of Boston Avenue, Winslow, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Officer Justin Kittredge on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and attachment of false plates.

11/9 at 1:27 p.m. Devon McPhail, 22, of Hacker Road, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Officer Cory Iles on a warrant.

11/13 at 5:18 p.m. Robert Joseph Almy, 48, of High Street, was arrested on Baribeau Drive by Officer Andrew Fitzpatrick on a warrant.

11/14 at 11:13 p.m. John Vernon Jr., 36, of School Street, Gorham, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Officer Joshua Bernier on a warrant and on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug or drugs and violating condition of release.

11/15 at 8:47 p.m. Donoven Shelley, 48, of McLellan Street, was arrested on College Street by Officer Joshua Bernier on charges of assault and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

Summonses

11/9 at 9:33 p.m. Austin Lee Wilson, 18, of Swett Street, was issued a summons on Maine Street by Officer Justin Kittredge on charges of operating a vehicle without a license and attachment of false plates.

11/12 at 8:55 a.m. Casey McMahon, 29, of Evergreen Drive, Gorham, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

11/14 at 5:02 p.m. Tracey Bouchard, 32, of Thomas Point Road, was issued a summons on Route 196 by Officer Joshua Bernier on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

11/15 at 1:18 a.m. Anthony Jarry, 35, of Riverside Street, Portland, was issued a summons on Pleasant Street by Officer Justin Kittredge on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

11/15 at 7:25 p.m. Natalie Marie Grondin, 19, of Lawrence Way, Falmouth, was issued a summons on River Road by Officer Whitney Burns on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug or drugs, assault and violating condition of release.

Fire calls

11/9 at 1:35 p.m. Fire alarm on Pleasant Street.

11/9 at 4:17 p.m. Suspicious activity on Cressey Road.

11/10 at 1 p.m. Vehicle crash at Gurnet and Bath roads.

11/10 at 4:28 p.m. Alarm call on Pleasant Hill Road.

11/10 at 4:55 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Maine Street.

11/11 at 11:02 a.m. Alarm call on McKeen Street.

11/11 at 6:04 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on U.S. Route 1.

11/12 at 9:39 a.m. Alarm call on Maine Street.

11/12 at 2:17 p.m. Department operations on Federal Street.

11/13 at 6:04 a.m. Motor vehicle crash on Interstate 295.

11/13 at 10:56 a.m. Welfare check on Parkview Circle.

11/15 at 2:44 p.m. Alarm call on Baribeau Drive.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 55 calls from Nov. 9-15.

