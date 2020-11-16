OLD ORCHARD BEACH — Several Old Orchard Beach restaurants have closed temporarily because of the coronvirus pandemic. Reopening dates vary restaurant by restaurant.

Duffy’s Tavern and Grill on Saco Avenue has temporarily closed through Dec. 1, after learning a patron who was there on Saturday Nov. 14 tested positive for coronavirus. The temporary closure was announced on the Old Orchard Beach restaurant’s Facebook page on Monday.

As well, The Brunswick on West Grand Avenue announced a temporary closure over the weekend, with plans to reopen as soon as the number of COVID-19 cases drop to safer numbers, according to posting on their Facebook page. The owners later announced an employee who had previously been asymptomatic had tested positive for coronavirus with a rapid test.

“While this is sure to spread rumors in regards to our planned temporary closing, that’s not what matters to us,” Brunswick officials said “We do not want to take any chances with the health of our valued customers and employees.”

Duffy’s anticipates reopening on Dec. 2.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we will close the restaurant for two weeks to allow our staff to get tested and quarantine and to complete a deep cleaning of the restaurant,” the Duffy’s posting stated. “Please stay safe, and we look forward to seeing you soon!”

As well, Kelley Campbell has announced JJ’s Eatery Too on Old Orchard Street would close to keep employees and customers safe, and plans to reopen March 1, “covid willing.”

