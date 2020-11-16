For those of us who are very pleased with the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, our work is not over.
Two US Senate races in Georgia are heading for run-off in January. We have the potential of a 50-50 US Senate that might bring back bipartisanship and end Mitch McConnell’s grip on power.
Please support the campaigns of Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff for the run-off elections.
Brian Nickerson
South Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
2nd coronavirus vaccine shows early success in U.S. tests
-
Editorials
Our View: Artist, subject in Colby exhibit provide history lesson
-
Do This
Live Music Lineup: Two free streaming shows and a tribute to two superstars at Jonathan’s
-
Outdoors
Maine ski resorts prepare for winter season during pandemic
-
Arts & Entertainment
Indie Film: Filmmaker follows Sabattus woman into the woods in ‘Pine State Phantoms’
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.