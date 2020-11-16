For those of us who are very pleased with the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, our work is not over.

Two US Senate races in Georgia are heading for run-off in January. We have the potential of a 50-50 US Senate that might bring back bipartisanship and end Mitch McConnell’s grip on power.

Please support the campaigns of Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff for the run-off elections.

Brian Nickerson
South Portland

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles