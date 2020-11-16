FREEPORT — Meetinghouse Arts will be undergoing renovations in anticipation of a January opening after The Arts and Cultural Alliance of Freeport received a $100,000 Maine Economic Recovery Grant from the state.

The new public performance and artist venue at 40 Main St. was unable to reach its initial fundraising goal earlier in the year due to the economic impact of the pandemic.

With the necessary funds acquired, Meetinghouse Arts will be able to fully equip its new space, which will hold an art gallery and a performance venue with 200 seats.

Nancy Salmon, president of the Board of Directors of ACAF, estimates the venue will be allowed to open in early 2021, via Maine’s guidelines for safe opening, according to her statement on the ACAF website.

