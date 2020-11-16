The Cleveland Browns have had a second yet-to-be-identified player test positive for COVID-19 and the team has closed its facility to conduct contact tracing.

The team was informed of the positive test Monday morning and sent out a statement moments before Coach Kevin Stefanski was scheduled to meet with the media on a Zoom call. The team said the player immediately self-isolated.

Last Friday, the Browns closed its headquarters due to a positive test by offensive lineman Chris Hubbard, who was placed on the COVID list and missed Sunday’s win over Houston. It’s expected the second player will join Hubbard on the list.

Stefanski declined to say if the second player was on the field Sunday.

FORMER NEW YORK Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker was cleared of robbery charges in Florida on Monday after his alleged victims’ attorney was arrested on extortion charges.

The Broward County State Attorney’s Office announced it was dropping all charges against Baker shortly after the county sheriff’s office arrested attorney William Dean, 50, and charged him with extortion.

Baker, 23, had been charged with holding up four men at gunpoint at a May barbecue in suburban Fort Lauderdale. Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar, who had originally been accused of assisting Baker, had previously been cleared for lack of evidence.

The sheriff’s office says Dean told Baker’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, that the three alleged victims he represented would stop cooperating with prosecutors or change their stories if they were paid $266,000 each. Investigators say Dean said his clients would “do anything you want, so long as the money is right.”

Prosecutor Paul R. Valcore said in a statement that the alleged victims’ credibility “is unalterably tarnished,” making the prosecution of Baker impossible. If convicted, Baker faced a minimum of 10 years in prison and could have received life.

49ERS: San Francisco placed defensive lineman Arik Armstead on the COVID-19 list.

The 49ers are on a bye this week and don’t play again until Nov. 29 against the Los Angeles Rams so it’s unclear if Armstead will miss any time.

The list is used for players who either test positive for COVID-19 or have been in close contact with someone who was infected. The team gave no other details.

CHIEFS: Kansas City signed Andy Reid and Brett Veach to contract extensions that will provide added stability by keeping together the most successful coach/general manager combination in franchise history well into the future.

The Chiefs declined to announce the terms of the extensions, though it’s unlikely Reid or Veach was going anywhere. They have built a juggernaut together, reaching back-to-back AFC championship games and delivering the Chiefs their first Super Bowl title in 50 years last season. And at 8-1, they are in good position to defend the title.

Reid, who recently passed Curly Lambeau for fifth on the NFL wins list with 230, is in the midst of his eighth season in Kansas City after a long tenure in Philadelphia. He took over a team that was 2-14 upon his arrival and built a consistent winner, one that has reached new heights under Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Veach was a big reason the Chiefs landed Mahomes. He argued vociferously to draft him as a member of then-GM John Dorsey’s front office, then took over the general manager’s job when Dorsey was fired three years ago.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous