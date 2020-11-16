Arrests

11/9 at 1:27 a.m. Christopher R. Jankavich, 44, of Portland, on Park Avenue on a charge of disorderly conduct.

11/9 at 1:27 a.m. Timothy J. Jankavich, 44, of Portland, on Park Avenue on a charge of disorderly conduct.

11/9 at 4:19 a.m. Stewart Graham, 34, of Westbrook, on Park Avenue on a charge of operating under the influence.

11/9 at 4:50 a.m. Mac M. Currie, 23, of Portland, on Congress Street on charges of criminal mischief and terrorizing.

11/9 at 11:23 p.m. Kate Cox, 35, of Portland, on Wilmot Street on charges of trafficking in prison contraband, unlawful trafficking in drugs and two counts of aggravated furnishing or trafficking scheduled drugs.

11/9 at 11:23 p.m. Judson Marr, 47, of Rochester, New Hampshire, on Wilmot Street on a charge of unlawful trafficking in drugs and two counts of aggravated furnishing or trafficking scheduled drugs.

11/9 at 11:23 p.m. Matthew Martin, 34, of Portland, on Wilmot Street on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

11/10 at 12:18 a.m. James Slocomb, 27, of Portland, on Holm Avenue on a charge of assault.

11/10 at 1:36 p.m. Shona A. Barrett, 51, of Portland, on Mechanic Street on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of conditional release.

11/11 at 12:53 a.m. Dezara M. Niski, 31, of Portland, on Valley Street on a warrant violation of bail condition of release.

11/11 at 2:40 a.m. Alicia Gonzalez, 36, of Portland, on Spring Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

11/11 at 12:44 p.m. Whitney Frew, 25 of Limington, on Pine Street on a charge of violation of conditional release.

11/11 at 2:17 p.m. Gheorgag Serban, 63, of Chicago, Illinois, on Riverside Street on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

11/12 at 9:25 a.m. John C. Pieper, 37, of Portland, on Congress Street on a charge of aggravated criminal mischief.

11/12 at 1:31 p.m. Wayne Dugay, 58, address unlisted, at Canal Plaza on two warrants.

11/12 at 5:44 p.m. Douglas Moore, 32, of Portland, on Portland Street on a charge of criminal mischief.

11/12 at 5:51 p.m. David Kenney, 27, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on three warrants.

11/13 at 12:16 a.m. Brianna Gibson McKenzie, 26, of Yarmouth, on Congress Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

11/13 at 2:34 a.m. Robert N. Wing, 43, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on charges of assault and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

11/14 at 12:39 a.m. Victoria E. Morris, 35, of Biddeford, on Riverside Street on a warrant.

11/14 at 1 a.m. Kristian Jonsson, 36, address unlisted, on Park Avenue on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of conditional release.

11/14 at 4:50 a.m. David Butler, 21, of Gorham, on Forest Avenue on charges of assault, criminal mischief, criminal threatening and disorderly conduct.

11/14 at 4:50 a.m. Jessica Wozny, 38, of South Portland, on Forest Avenue on charges of disorderly conduct and obstructing government administration.

11/14 at 12:48 p.m. Ryan Carleton, 23 of Guilford, on St. John Street on two counts of disorderly conduct.

11/14 at 6:08 p.m. Viktor Blazevic, 44, address unlisted, on Gilman Street on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

11/14 at 10:49 p.m. Clifton Margle, 44, of Windham, on State Street on charges of refusing to submit to arrest or detention and violation of conditional release.

11/15 at 1:46 a.m. Sebastien Gerad Limones, 48, of Portland, on Portland Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

11/15 at 4:06 a.m. Floreka M. Malual, 30, of Westbrook, on Congress Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

11/15 at 8:39 a.m. Bonnie J. Anyanwu, 67, of Saco, on Commercial Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

11/15 at 8:43 p.m. Tyler Emery, 28, of Portland, on Woodford Street on a charge of assault.

