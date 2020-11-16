Despite last-ditch rearguard actions by the incumbent, Joe Biden is working swiftly to create the administration that will take office in January. He’s named a chief of staff, and it’s likely he’ll fill out much of his Cabinet by year’s end, with the pandemic worsening and millions of Americans hoping a new leader can stem the tide.

In the ways of Washington, those who’ve already gravitated to the capital, or have major positions in large state governments or the private sector make up the bulk of appointees, for both Democratic and Republican administrations except the soon-to-be-former one.

And, with 40 years of D.C. experience, Biden will be tempted to stick with the familiar. But that would be a mistake.

There’s a palpable yearning for a new generation of leaders, and a 77-year-old president-elect surely appreciates the part that the young, women, and people of color have played in his winning coalition.

A cautionary note: When Barack Obama was picking a Cabinet, his financial advisors were from Wall Street, with the result that banks were bailed out, while homeowners with “underwater” mortgages largely were left high and dry. The dark populism that then emerged was a major factor in electing Donald Trump.

Biden needs to go deeper into the nation’s talent pool, to assemble a truly diverse Cabinet of Highly Competent People who don’t happen to live in the capital or the big “blue” states.

Maine has at least a couple of candidates with intriguing possibilities. One is Rep. Chellie Pingree, just reelected to her sixth term in the House. Agriculture is one of the less-prominent Cabinet picks of 15 available, but it could be among the most important.

After fossil fuel burning, wasteful agriculture techniques employed by mega-corporations are some of the biggest drivers of global warming. Inordinate amounts of chemical fertilizers and large mechanized operations are among the engrained habits that must change if our descendants are to inherit a livable planet.

Obama picked former Iowa Sen. Tom Vilsack as Agriculture secretary; according to press accounts, former North Dakota Sen. Heidi Heitkamp is the leading contender. Like Vilsack, Heitkamp would likely protect generous federal subsidies for soybeans and corn – the former primarily used as livestock feed, the later for feed and ethanol, the gasoline additive.

We need a new path; Pingree could help chart it. On the House Agriculture Committee, she’s a strong voice for small farms and the innovations that have brought hundreds of young farmers to Maine.

She’s pointed out the damaging effects of food waste, produced in great quantities by grocery stores, restaurants and even by school cafeterias, which drives excessive production for no worthwhile end.

And, politically, the 1st District seat is no-risk for her party; a dozen younger Democrats would eagerly run in a special election. Pingree has served Maine well in Congress, and could a lot more at Agriculture.

A second Mainer, a new one, would be an excellent choice for an agency that doesn’t yet have Cabinet rank, but should: the CDC.

Dr. Nirav Shah was born to immigrant parents from India, educated at the University of Chicago, with degrees in medicine and law, and cut his professional teeth reforming the public health system of Cambodia, where endemic corruption had stifled efforts to channel international aid to the rural health clinics that desperately needed it.

Returning home, he was appointed state CDC director by a Republican governor in Illinois; in 2019 he was appointed Maine CDC director by a Democratic governor. For anyone who watches his masterful daily coronavirus briefings, it’s safe to say he’s become a knowledgeable, scientifically rigorous, and deeply humane spokesman.

Not only does Shah possess all the breath of experience and knowledge than an incoming president should want, but has an approach to his job that is both disarming and reassuring. Biden will need many appointees to tame the savage rhetoric of Washington, and he could hardly do better than to start with Dr. Shah.

Despite the impressive talent Maine voters have sent to Washington, only two have held Cabinet appointments: Democratic Sen. Ed Muskie, who served as Jimmy Carter’s secretary of State, and Republican Sen. Bill Cohen, who served at Defense in Democrat Bill Clinton’s second term.

Before that, you have to go all the way back to the McKinley administration in 1896 to find a Mainer in an equivalent post.

Neither Pingree nor Shah will figure on any Washington lists, and that may be to their credit. Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures, and it’s up to a new president to figure out how to make the federal government, at long last, work.

Douglas Rooks, a Maine editor, reporter, opinion writer and author for 36 years, has published books about George Mitchell, and the Maine Democratic Party. He welcomes comment at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: