Arrests

11/10 at 9:29 a.m. Savannah Parry, 22, of Augusta Road, was arrested on Augusta Road by Officer Courtney Everett on a charge of domestic violence assault.

11/12 at 1:59 p.m. Savannah Parry, 22, of Augusta Road, was arrested on Augusta Road by Officer Mark McDonald on a charge of violation of conditional release.

Summonses

11/9 at 10:17 p.m. Christian Bernier, 19, of Dead River Road, Bowdoin, was issued a summons on Augusta Road by Officer Gabrielle Mathieu on a charge of operating after suspension.

11/14 at 6:41 p.m. Casey McMahon, 29, of Harbor Heights, Harpswell, was issued a summons on Elm Street Extension by Sgt. Robert Gilliam on a charge on operating after suspension.

Fire calls

11/9 at 12:01 a.m. Gas leak/odor investigation on Patten Lane.

11/9 at 5:53 p.m. Medical transfer on Governor’s Way.

11/11 at 6:06 p.m. Fire alarm on Heron Drive.

11/12 at 5:15 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Interstate 295.

11/13 at 7:31 a.m. Fire alarm on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

11/13 at 11:24 a.m. Fire call on Winter Street.

11/14 at 6:30 a.m. and 6:49 a.m. Motor vehicle crash on Interstate 295.

11/14 at 4:57 p.m. Fire alarm on Academy Lane.

11/15 at 11:40 p.m. Utility problem on Lola Street.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 20 calls from Nov. 9 to 15.

