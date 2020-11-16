Arrests

Tabitha L. Richards, 42, of Maine, on Nov. 9 on three warrants, on Bridge Street.

Justin Nicolantonio, 34, of Longfellow Drive, on Nov. 11 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked and a warrant, on Main Street.

Kara A. Evans, 33, of Bridgton Road, on Nov. 11 on a charge of OUI (drugs or combo) violating condition of release and a warrant, on Hannaford Drive.

Scott Profenno, 38, of Liza Harmon Drive, on Nov. 11 on a warrant, on William B. Clarke Drive.

Jason A. Ladd, 36, of Rumford, on Nov. 13 on a charge of refusal to submit to arrest or detention, failure to provide correct name, address or date of birth, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and violating condition of release, on Larrabee Road.

Jake A. Faulkner, 26, of Bridge Street, on Nov. 14 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Bridge Street.

Summonses

Taylor E. McDonough, 21, of Falmouth Street, on Nov. 10 on a charge of attaching false plates, on Bridgton Road.

David G. Beane, 64, of Waterboro, on Nov. 11 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked, on Warren Avenue.

Tylor R. Mckenzie, 32, of Brown Street, on Nov. 11 on a charge of operating with a suspended registration, on Eisenhower Drive.

Derrick M. D. Floridino, 28, of Teri Circle, on Nov. 15 on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation, on Main Street.

Johnathan Twomey, 32, of Auburn, on Nov. 15 on a charge of disorderly conduct with offensive words or gestures and violating condition of release, on Main Street.

