Police say 37-year-old William Cole of Springvale was the man killed Monday in a three-vehicle collision on Route 202 in Buxton. Two other drivers, both male, were transported to Maine Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the crash took place at 12:10 p.m. One vehicle rolled over and the driver, 80-year-old Patrick Devroy of Buxton, was listed in serious condition Tuesday. The third driver, 47-year-old Kevin Aceto of South Berwick, was treated and released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Buxton police, with assistance from a Maine State Police crash reconstruction specialist.

Route 202 was closed to traffic for more than 2 hours following the crash.

