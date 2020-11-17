Arrests
There were no arrests reported from Nov. 6 to 13.
Summons
There were no summons reported from Nov. 6 to 13.
Fire
11/6 at 8:18 a.m. Falmouth Fire M/A on Main Street
11/6 at 10:06 a.m. Vehicle fire on Interstate 295 South
11/6 at 10:42 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Woodville Road
11/8 at 6:10 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Northbrook Drive
11/8 at 3:13 p.m. Brush/woods on Fox Run Road
11/9 at 5:29 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Rock Away Road
11/9 at 7:48 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Town Landing Road
11/10 at 7:17 a.m. Fire alarm test on Route 1
11/10 at 9:03 a.m. Unattended/unpermitted on Mountain Road
11/12 at 9:34 a.m. Fire alarm system test on Route 1
11/12 at 2:28 p.m. Falmouth Fire M/A on Chelsea Way
11/13 at 7:58 a.m. Fire alarm system test on Richway Road
EMS
Falmouth emergency services responded to 26 calls from Nov. 6 to 13.
