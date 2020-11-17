Gray-New Gloucester High School has moved to remote learning until after the Thanksgiving break following two unrelated positive cases of coronavirus.

In a letter to families Monday, School Administrative District 15 Superintendent Craig King said the high school will re-open Nov. 30.

The two COVID-19 cases were identified in a student and teacher. Close contacts were notified Tuesday, King said. If families do not receive a phone call from a school staff member, they are not considered a close contact.

There are currently no cases or suspected cases at any of the district’s four other schools.

Like other districts around Maine, SAD15 opened the school year in a hybrid model with students attending in-person two days per week. Several schools have had to close for days or weeks in response to cases and outbreaks and hundreds of students and staff have had to quarantine as a result of coming in close contact with infected individuals.

As of Thursday, there were 196 confirmed or probable cases reported in Maine schools in the last 30 days, including seven outbreaks of three or more cases. The Maine Department of Education tracks all cases and updates its list twice per week.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said Monday that most transmission is happening outside school buildings in communities.

“Keeping kids in schools with in-person learning continues to be one of our priorities,” Shah said. “We have seen very little transmission of COVID-19 within the four walls of the school.”

