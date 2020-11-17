Our nation just endured another presidential election under the Electoral College system. Once again, the presidency has been decided by a few “swing states.” The candidates devoted their attention to those states (which do not happen to include ours, with the small exception of the 2nd Congressional District, with its single electoral vote).

Over 160 million votes were cast nationwide, but a swing of only about 44,000 votes in three states would have altered the results. Thus are spawned dozens of lawsuits over the results in a few swing states, engendering distrust in our democracy.

If our president were elected by national popular vote, Joe Biden would have been the undisputed president-elect before dawn on Nov. 4, by millions of votes. No lawsuits, no delay. Since 1960 the victory margin in the presidential national popular vote has exceeded 500,000 every cycle. Supporters of the losing candidate may be angry, but how do they dispute 500,000-plus votes?

The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact is an agreement among states to award their electors to the winner of the national popular vote. As soon as states with a total of 270 electors sign on, the compact goes into effect. Then, all voters will have, finally, an equal say in the election of our president.

Currently, states with 196 electors have signed on. Maine is not one of them. In May 2019 the Maine Senate passed a bill to join the National Popular Vote, but the Maine House rejected it. It is time to reconsider.

Peter Ross

Center Lovell

