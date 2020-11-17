Re: “City says it won’t enforce emergency wage for Portland workers until 2022” (Nov. 10):
Perhaps I shouldn’t have been surprised to read about what appears to be a consensus at City Hall to not guarantee low-wage workers appropriate hazard pay while serving the public during a global health emergency.
But worker protections like these were precisely what I and 25,000 other Portland residents voted for earlier this month. Now it looks like the City Council will do what it historically has always done: bend over backward to provide whatever the city’s rentier class asks for – regardless of what the rest of us want or need.
I look forward to doing my part to vote out every craven city official who puts the comfort of Portland’s wealthiest citizens above the sustenance of those citizens who work for a living.
And if Portland voters can shrug off million-dollar misinformation campaigns from Portland’s all-powerful real estate lobby – and no one at City Hall saw that coming, did they? – just think what voters can do in the council’s next round of re-election bids.
Mark Barnette
Portland
