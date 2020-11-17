For decades the Republican Party has branded itself as the party of patriotism, law and order, and military might. It has wrapped itself in constitutional purity and the American flag. It is now starkly obvious that the party can no longer claim the mantle of our flag. In fact, Donald Trump’s unwillingness to condemn the Confederate flag and its symbolism now has deeper resonance. Clearly, the flag that the Republican Party pays allegiance to now is the flag of secession.

On Jan. 20, Mitch McConnell, Mike Pence, Mike Pompeo, Marco Rubio, William Barr, Rudy Giuliani, ad infinitum, will shrug off their current support of Trump’s claims that the election has been stolen. They will pretend that their support of Trump’s subversion of American democratic norms, encouragement of countless citizens to embrace this conspiracy theory and the destabilization of orderly transition planning and our interests abroad was never intended to undermine legitimate government.

Let us never forget that this is just more Republican doublespeak. The Republican Party has embraced the Trump and Trumpism brand and put this brand above the interests of the country. The new brand is sedition, and its flag is the Confederate flag.

Chris Williamson

Spruce Head

