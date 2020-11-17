Republicans are no longer the “Party of Lincoln.”

What in God’s name has happened to the Republican Party? As a registered Democrat, I have proudly voted for many exceptional local, state and national Republican candidates. As an independent lot, Mainers hold a unique and historic distinction for this tradition.

Most qualities that made Republicans the “Party of Lincoln” have been assassinated by the “Party of Trump.” To protect and defend the Constitution…gone. Country over party…gone. Courage to speak truth to power…gone. Facts and trust…gone. Character…gone. A dedication to all Americans that the sacred right of voting will be fair…gone. A peaceful transfer of power for more than 200 years…gone. What a travesty for a once great party. History will never forget their betrayal.

The professionals and volunteers who ran elections and counted our votes deserve recognition for their courage and patriotism. Instead they are being falsely and viciously attacked (including even death threats) by a party willing to believe, say and do anything to win.

We continue to live in a dangerous time. Republican lawmakers refuse to acknowledge Joe Biden’s overwhelming victory to placate an autocratic “sucker and loser.” With more than 60 days left, Trump is placing “yes men” into critical positions for which they are far from qualified (starting with National Security). And this is only the beginning.

As Republicans focus on undermining our democracy, they have surrendered to and blatantly ignored COVID-19 as it rages out of control across the country. A record number of cases and hospitalizations across Maine and the nation forecast the tragic and unnecessary deaths of countless Democrats, Republicans and Independents. This disease does not recognize age, innocence or party affiliation.

As Republicans replace the glory of Lincoln with the shame of Trump, they have defined their future and are trying to redefine ours. We must take a stand now and demand truth and justice. Yesterday, I finished Carl Sandburg’s exceptionally written, enlightening and riveting biography of Abraham Lincoln. I urge all Americans to read this book now, especially Republicans.

Glenn Michaels,

Brunswick

Support for the Protection of Motorsports Act

I respectfully request that Congress pass the Recognizing the Protection of Motorsports Act, H.R. 5434/S. 2602, in 2020. The bipartisan RPM Act protects the right to convert an automobile or motorcycle into a racecar used exclusively at the track.

Modifying a vehicle into a racecar is an integral part of America’s automotive heritage. Many types of racing, including NASCAR, were founded on the premise that street vehicles, including motorcycles, can be converted into dedicated race vehicles. Racing events are an economic driver for many communities and a source of affordable family-friendly entertainment for millions, with participants that range from professionals to novices using converted race vehicles.

Congress never intended for the Clean Air Act (CAA) to apply to motor vehicles modified for competition use only. However, the EPA maintains that CAA requires converted vehicles driven exclusively on the track to remain emissions-compliant.

The RPM Act clarifies that transforming motor vehicles into racecars used exclusively for competition does not violate the CAA. It is imperative that Congress passes the RPM Act to provide long-term certainty to racers and motorsports parts businesses.

William Small,

Bowdoinham

