WESTBROOK — The four-season skating rink on Lincoln Street is moving forward.

Initially expected to break ground this summer, the project stalled when Sport Court developer Jim Arnold died in July. The city had to take time to re-subcontract a lot of the work, according to the city’s project manager Robyn Saunders, and that took away time from the typical construction months. The contracts will not affect project cost of $250,000, she said.

The city hopes to lay down the concrete this fall and finish the project next year.

“We are awaiting word from the specialty concrete company as to when they can install the concrete pad,” Saunders said. “The cold snap in October has their schedule backed up.”

John Morgan, an advocate who secured funding for the project, hopes to see groundbreaking at least by this spring based on the new schedule.

“We’re still very excited the project is on schedule to break ground next spring when life hopefully starts getting back to normal,” Morgan said.

The four-season rink is replacing the old hockey rink, which was built in 1994 for $30,000. That rink’s old boards have been removed and Public Services has graded the area and laid gravel in preparation for the new concrete.

The rink will be available for soccer, hockey, ice skating and a number of other activities.

“The court isn’t even up and we are already talking to a number of organizations from all over the area about programming for every season,” Community Center Director Greg Post said previously.

Funding from the project comes from Soccer Maine with $50,000, which was matched by Cornelia Warren Foundation, and $30,000 from the U.S Soccer Foundation. Morgan and Post then were awarded $120,000 in Community Development Block Grants from the county.

The Planning Board recently gave preliminary approval to plans to fix a nearby boat ramp and remove invasive plants to the tune of $100,000, which came from another block grant. A date for final approval of that project has not yet been set.

