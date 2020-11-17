Bath
See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.
Tues. 11/24 4 p.m. Economic Development Committee
Brunswick
For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.
Mon. 11/23 6:30 p.m. Finance Committee
Tues. 11/24 6:30 p.m. Recycling and Sustainability Committee
Tues. 11/24 7 p.m. Planning Board
Wed. 11/25 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee
Wed. 11/25 6 p.m. Rivers and Coastal Waters Commission
Harpswell
Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.
Mon. 11/23 3:15 p.m. Budget Advisory Committee
Tues. 11/24 3:15 p.m. Technology and Communications Planning Task Force
Tues. 11/24 5 p.m. Marine Resources Committee
