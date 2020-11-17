Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Tues.  11/24  4 p.m.  Economic Development Committee

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Mon.  11/23  6:30 p.m.  Finance Committee

Tues.  11/24  6:30 p.m.  Recycling and Sustainability Committee

Tues.  11/24  7 p.m.  Planning Board

Wed.  11/25  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee

Wed.  11/25  6 p.m.  Rivers and Coastal Waters Commission

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Mon.  11/23  3:15 p.m.  Budget Advisory Committee

Tues.  11/24  3:15 p.m.  Technology and Communications Planning Task Force

Tues.  11/24  5 p.m.  Marine Resources Committee

