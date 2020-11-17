PORTLAND – Ruth Dorothy Alper Goldenberg, born to Max and Sonia Alper on Oct. 23, 1924, passed away peacefully on Nov. 15, 2020. at the Barron Center in Portland, Maine after many years of living with Alzheimer’s disease. She was 96.

Ruth spent her childhood and early adult years in Millburn, N.J., where she earned the distinction of valedictorian of Millburn High School, class of 1942. She lived with her parents and brothers in an apartment above their stationery store on Millburn Avenue. She attended Montclair State Teacher’s College and become a high school math teacher, and later attended Columbia University’s Teacher College to obtain a Master in Education degree. In 1952, a cousin introduced her to Aaron Goldenberg, whom she married in December of that year. Son Howard came along in 1955, followed by daughter Marcia, in 1958.

Aaron’s career as an electrical engineer took them away from family and friends in New Jersey to Rochester, NY., in 1964 – a move that Ruth found heartbreaking. Fortunately, she found a new community of dear friends when she and Aaron joined Temple Beth David in Rochester and became lifelong pillars of that synagogue. Ruth taught mathematics for many years at Brighton High School, and during her spare time, tutored struggling students individually. She is remembered for her patience and dedication to student success as a teacher, and as a loyal, attentive friend and mother. She was also a fierce Scrabble player and a great joke teller, a talent cultivated at the knee of her brother, Irving, the family humorist.

Ruth spent many of her youthful and adult years as a member of various choirs, with her rich second alto voice. She continued to break into song at the least encouragement until just a few weeks before her death.

Ruth and Aaron spent their retirement years involved in several volunteer and educational activities: synagogue committees; Reach Out Radio at WXXI radio; Elder Hostel travel excursions as well as travel to various cities and countries with family and friends.

She spent the last two years of her life at the Barron Center Nursing Home where she received outstanding, loving care from the staff of nurses and aides. Many of them remember her as witty, intelligent and “sassy.”

She was predeceased by husband, Aaron, son, Howard, brothers, Carl (Freda) and Irving (Shirley) Alper.

She is survived by daughter, Marcia Goldenberg and husband, Michael Hillard, of Portland; daughter-in-law, Mary Goldenberg (Eric Koesterich) of Rochester, N.Y.; grandsons, Maxx (Ariana) of Florida; and Ben of Buffalo; and granddaughter, Dr. Marti Goldenberg (fiancé Danny Kornreich) of Pittsburgh. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, to whom she was “Tante Ruthie.”

There will be a private graveside service and an online celebration of her life at a date to be announced.

If you care to make a gift in her honor, please donate to Planned Parenthood of Northern New England.

Guest Book