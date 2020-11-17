WATERBORO – Anita F. (Landry) Chauvette, 86, passed away peacefully at the Lodges Care Center in Springvale, on Nov. 12, 2020.

She was born on Sept. 13, 1934, the daughter of Leo and Irene (Caouette) Landry. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph G. Chauvette Sr., both parents, her only brother, Michael Landry and her son-in-law, Michael Bean.

Anita was a homemaker most of her life. She would grow vegetables and purchase fruits and can them for the winter months. Anita loved to bake, and her family enjoyed all the fruits of her labor. She was always baking cupcakes, brownies, whoopi pies, cookies, fudge, and all sorts of other treats. For a few years, she worked at Sprague Electric.

Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family. She also enjoyed ice-skating on the family pond behind the family home, sewing, knitting, crocheting, reading, and walking on the beach.

She was truly the family matriarch and we shall miss her dearly and we will remember her devotion to all of us.

She is survived by her daughters, Joanne Bean, Deborah Welch and husband Jonathan, her sons, Daniel Chauvette, Robert Chauvette and wife Barbara Korpacezewski, David Chauvette and wife Danielle, Joseph G. Chauvette Jr. and wife Dayle, Marcel Chauvette and longtime girlfriend Jessica Buzzell. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Carol Landry, 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, November 19, from 5 – 7 p.m., at the Autumn Green Funeral Home, 47 Oak Street, in Alfred. A graveside service will be held on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Pine Grove South Cemetery, West Road, in Waterboro.

We ask that you wear a mask and practice social distancing as we can have 50 people at a time in the funeral home.

The Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling arrangements.

