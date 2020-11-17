KENNEBUNK – Chrystal Agnes Craig Ouellette, 82, formerly of Portland, died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at Avita of Stroudwater in Westbrook. Chrystal was born in Ashland, Maine, on Oct. 12, 1938, the child of doting parents Clyde and Doris (Tompkins) Craig. Chrystal grew up on a potato farm in Ashland, graduating from Ashland High School. Though an only child, she never lacked friends or companions, as she was surrounded by a strong community, relatives, and close friends that included the “Crazy Eight”, a lifelong group of friends that spent countless hours together through her school years.

After graduating from Ashland High School, Chrystal continued on to college, studying Business at Husson College, before enrolling at the Nursing Program at Maine Medical Center, a passion of hers that was inherited from her mother Doris, also an R.N. For thirty plus years, Chrystal worked as a Nurse at Maine Medical Center in several departments, her favorite being the Ambulatory Surgical Unit (A.S.U.). Nursing was well suited for Chrystal’s personality – her warmth, empathy, patience, and sense of humor all contributed to her nursing.

On Sept. 10, 1960, she married the love of her life, Philip ‘Flip’ Ouellette. They moved to southern Maine in 1966, raised four children, Laurie, Lisa, KC, and George, and built a life together. They retired to Portage Lake, Maine, and Niceville, Florida, where they again made new friends, welcomed old ones for visits and became part of the community. Flip and Chryssie, as they were affectionately known, spent a wonderful 57 years together until his death in 2018.

Chrystal was an avid sports fan and had an adventurous spirit. She enjoyed watching all sports, in-person and on television, especially her Red Sox. Over the years she displayed her joy in trying new things; tennis lessons, travelling, timekeeping at swim meets, golfing, boat inspections, coach of an adult co-ed softball team, basket weaving were all things to be tried and enjoyed.

Then there were things that came naturally to Chrystal – being a loving wife, motherhood, spoiling grandchildren, socializing with friends and family, and giving freely of her time. She and Philip were long-time members of Woodfords Congregational Church, where she served on several committees.

She was predeceased by her loving husband Philip.

Chrystal is survived by her four children and their spouses; Laurie (Ouellette) Bean and husband John of Yarmouth, Lisa (Ouellette) Coleman and husband Jeff of Seattle, Wash., Ken ‘KC’ Ouellette and wife Rhonda of Kennebunk, George Ouellette and wife Heather of Gorham; her stepsister, Etta Davenport of Old Town; her aunt Ardis Libby of Crouseville; eight grandchildren, Tyler and Sarah Bean, Philip and Martha Coleman, Alex and Nick Ouellette, Adam and Abigail Ouellette.

Visiting hours will be on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress Street, Portland, where she will be buried alongside her husband Philip. In view of COVID 19 protocols, please wear a mask and observe proper social distancing at both locations.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Chrystal's Book of Memories Page

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Should friends choose, memorial donations in her name are encouraged to: Alzheimer’s Association – Maine Chapter,

383 U.S. Route 1, Suite 2C,

Scarborough, ME 04074.

