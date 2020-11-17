PORTLAND – Gloria Florence (Rand) Sundin, 95, a resident of Portland, formerly of Springvale and Kennebunk, died on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at The Barron Center in Portland following a period of declining health. She was the wife of Roger W. Sundin.

Gloria was born Feb. 23, 1925, in Kennebunk Lower Village to Clyde E. Rand and Florence (Shackford) Rand. She graduated from Kennebunk High School, attended Chamberlain School Boston, and graduated from Boston University majoring in Fine Art and Interior Design. She enrolled in the Executive Training Course for Jordan Marsh of Boston and was a buyer for their Boston and Framingham stores. She was also a buyer for Gladdings of Providence, R.I.

She lived in Warwick Neck, R.I., where she was very active in the community – serving on the Mayor’s Committee for Warwick Parks and Warwick Public Library, and as President of the Junior League of Rhode Island and the Warwick Junior Women’s League. She was honored by Brandeis University for her service volunteering at John Fogarty Center for Special Children.

In 1966, she and Roger moved back to Kennebunk Lower Village. She bought Rand’s, her parents’ antique shop, and designed and built Rand Green – a small mall in Lower Village – that also housed the dress store she founded.

They spent 22 years traveling throughout Europe, buying antiques in England and shipping containers back to Kennebunk.

She was a member of the Webhannet Golf Club and President of the Webhannet Women’s Club.

The things she treasured most were family, friends, her home, and gardens.

Survivors include her husband of nearly 55 years, Roger W. Sundin, stepsons, Roger W. Sundin, Jr. and his wife Geralyn of Natick, Mass., Fredrick S. Sundin and his fiancée Saby Hedeman of Boynton Beach; grandchildren, Kristin Sundin Brandt, Bryan Sundin, Colleen Sundin, and Caitlin Sundin; her godchild, Cinda (Robinson) Soderlin; cousins, Lloyd Robinson and wife Francis, and Norman Robinson; and her longtime friend and caregiver, Carol Hill.

A graveside committal service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Evergreen Cemetery, 1 Port Road, Kennebunk. In view of COVID 19 protocols, please wear a mask and observe proper social distancing. A Memorial Service to celebrate her life will be held next Spring and will be announced.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Gloria’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Should friends desire, memorial donations may be made to the Kennebunkport Conservation Trust,

PO Box 7004,

Cape Porpoise, ME 04014-7004 in Gloria’s memory.

