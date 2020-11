FRYEBURG-Gloria Mae Gillette, 80, passed away at her home on Nov. 14, 2020.

The full obituary and online condolence messages can be found at the Chad E. Poitras / Neal and York Funeral Home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

A graveside gathering will be held on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at 2 p.m., at the South Buxton Cemetery, River Road in Buxton.

Please be mindful of COVID restrictions and mask wearing.

