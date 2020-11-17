PORTLAND – Marcia went peacefully to the Lord on Nov. 14, 2020, at home. She was born in Syracuse, N.Y., on Oct. 8, 1929, the daughter of Eugenia Plante and Claude Reidell. She graduated from Fulton (New York) High School, class of 1948, before joining the U.S. Army in November of 1949 and received her basic training at Camp Lee, Va.

She then went to Surgical Tech School at Fort Sam Houston, Texas. After completion she was stationed in Okinawa where she took care of soldiers at Rycon Hospital who were arriving from Korea for rehab or on a stopover on their way. Upon returning to the states she was stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, where she worked in Central Supply. It was there she met and married her husband, Nolan Tanous.

After their discharge from the Army they moved to Van Buren, Maine where Nolan was born and raised. In 1955, they moved to Portland where Nolan bought a Rexall Drug Store.

He passed away in 1960. She became very active in the American Legion holding several offices including Past Post Commander and Past County Commander. She was also member of the VFW and the DAV 40and8. She worked for Pens Unlimited and for 26 years at Westbrook College in food service, retiring in 1995.

In 1970, she met Donald Farr at a Legion Bingo where they were both working. They were married in August 1977. He preceded her in death in 2016.

She is survived by her daughter, Mary Ellen and husband David Lucas; stepdaughter, Debra Farr DeLea; grandchildren, Nolan Lucas and wife Katherine; Wakine Lucas and wife Taylor and (the apple of her eye) great-granddaughter, Elliette Bleau, Shalia DeLea and husband Chris Strobel of Gallup, New Mexico, and Noah DeLea of Maui.

The family invites you to a time of visitation on Thursday, November 19, from 4-7 p.m., at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St, Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday November 20, 10:30 a.m., at St. Joseph’s Church on Stevens Ave and a committal service at Calvary Cemetery immediately following. Due to COVID RESTRICTIONS, the Mass will be family only and anyone attending visitation or the Committal Service will be required to wear a mask or facial coverings at all times.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Jude Children’s Hospital.

