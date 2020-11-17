RICHMOND — After Richmond voters rejected three proposed changes to the town’s subdivision regulations two weeks ago, elected officials are looking ahead to their next steps.

The Richmond Board of Selectmen is planning to meet with members of the Planning Board early next year to talk about what changes — if any — ought to be considered for subdivision regulations and cluster development, as well as whether the town’s zoning should be reviewed.

That direction emerged from Board of Selectmen meeting Monday at which Town Manager Adam Garland reviewed the results of the Nov. 3 referendum.

Garland said Tuesday the invitation has gone to the Planning Board, and the meeting could take place in January.

Voters narrowly rejected the proposal brought by developer Jeremy Purington, who was asking voters to consider a number of amendments to the town’s subdivision regulations, which echoed a slate of changes the Planning Board had brought to elected officials about a year ago, on which selectmen had not acted.

Purington has been working on developing a 14-lot subdivision near Brunswick Road, which has drawn opposition from many, including people living in a neighboring subdivision. The vote was 938-984.

Voting results were clearer on the other two proposals, brought by Tom Brown and Corey Munsey. Residents voted 758-1,154 to reject a proposal that, among other things, would have doubled the size of house lots in subdivisions to 3 acres, required developments to set aside open space and allowed no waivers to be granted to any of the provisions spelled out in the regulations for planned unit developments or cluster developments.

Voters also rejected the third proposal 796-1,112. It sought a two-year ban on approving all subdivisions in town to allow town officials and residents to work out how they want residential development in their agricultural district to be done.

