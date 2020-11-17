Arrests
There were no arrests reported from Nov. 9 to 15.
Summons
There were no summons issued from Nov. 9 to 15.
Fire
11/9 at 9:19 a.m. Fire alarm test on School Street
11/9 at 1:54 p.m. Inspections at Bartlett Circle
11/9 at 2:27 p.m. Fire department business on Morton Road
11/10 at 9:17 a.m. Fire alarm test on School Street
11/10 at 12:15 p.m. Fire department business on Main Street
11/10 at 12:31 p.m. Fire alarm test on West Elm Street
11/10 at 3:11 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Portland Street
11/10 at 5:41 p.m. Carbon monoxide issue on West Elm Street
11/11 at 5:59 p.m. Fire alarm test on McCartney Street
11/14 at 2:24 p.m. Fire department business on Portland Street
EMS
Yarmouth emergency services responded to 12 calls from Nov. 9 to 15.
