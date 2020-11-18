BRUNSWICK — Lauren Jacobs was fortunate to be able to play her senior season of field hockey. She will now be playing for four more years, at Assumption College in Worcester, Massachusetts. Jacobs signed her National Letter of Intent on a windy Wednesday afternoon at the high school.

“I’m just so proud of myself,” Jacobs said. “I made the goal when I was in eighth grade to play college field hockey, to accomplish this goal means a lot to me and my family.”

Jacobs said she met her soon-to-be new coach Annie Lahey a couple of summers ago at a clinic in Massachusetts, and again at a clinic last spring. Jacobs was unsure of what collegiate level she could succeed in, but Lahey helped convince her she could compete at the Division II level.

“I had some schools that I was interested in, but I wasn’t really sure what I was going to do,” Jacobs said. “When I met with coach Lahey, she told me I could play Division II and that she really wanted me.”

Jacobs said the opportunity to play at that level was too good to pass up. Assumption plays in the Northeast-10 Conference, with the likes of Bentley, Southern New Hampshire and Stonehill. Although the season was altered and shortened, Jacobs says she doesn’t take for granted that she had the opportunity to play for the Dragons for one final season.

“This means more because I was able to have my final season with my teammates, which I didn’t think I would if you had asked me a few months ago.”

Brunswick head coach Carrie Sullivan was pleased for Jacobs. Sullivan has been coaching Jacobs since she started in the Brunswick program in sixth grade.

“I’m just so excited and proud of Lauren to be able to represent the program at the next level of field hockey,” Sullivan said.

“I’ve been with her for so long, and it was really awesome to see the hard work and time she put in to develop her game to the level it’s at now,” Sullivan added. “We’re all very proud of her, she’s been a leader for us since I’ve been here.”

Jacobs narrowed her list of schools down to Assumption, Endicott and Babson.

“After having a conversation with coach Lahey and my parents, I looked into Assumption a little bit more and decided that it was the right school for me.”

