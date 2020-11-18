Arrests

There were no arrests reported from Nov. 10-16.

Summonses

11/10 at 7:40 p.m. Two 16-year-old juveniles were summonsed on Main Street on a charge of criminal mischief by Sgt. Matthew Moorhouse and Officer Malcolm Marshall.

11/10 at 7:40 p.m. A 17-year-old juvenile was summonsed on Main Street on a charge of criminal mischief by Sgt. Matthew Moorhouse and Officer Malcolm Marshall.

11/11 at 10:53 p.m. Ernst Junior Gaudard, 24, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was summonsed on Durham Road on a charge of operating vehicle without a license by Officer William Brown and Officer Keith Norris.

11/14 at 5:02 p.m. Tracey L. Bouchard, 32, of Brunswick, was summonsed on Route 196 on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked by Officer Joshua Bernier and Officer Ryan Wilson.

Fire

11/10 at 7:01 a.m. Fire alarm maintenance/drill/test on Main Street

11/10 at 7:02 a.m. Fire alarm maintenance/drill/test on Nathan Nye Street

11/10 at 8:17 a.m. and 8:18 a.m. Fire alarm maintenance/drill/test on Campus Drive

11/10 at 10:29 a.m. Fire alarm maintenance/drill/test on Kendall Lane

11/11 at 4:01 a.m. Fire alarm maintenance/drill/test on Main Street

11/11 at 7:42 a.m. and 11:27 p.m. Fire alarm maintenance/drill/test on Desert Road

11/12 at 7:24 a.m. and 7:25 a.m. Fire alarm maintenance/drill/test on Campus Drive

11/12 at noon. Fire alarm maintenance/drill/test on Lower Main Street

11/16 at 9:46 a.m. Fire alarm maintenance/drill/test on Double L Street

11/16 at 9:46 a.m. Fire alarm maintenance/drill/test on Casco Street

11/16 at 12:54 p.m. Fire alarm maintenance/drill/test on Waldorf Circle

EMS

Freeport emergency services responded to 26 calls from Nov. 10-16.

