Shirley Ann Lavigne Timblin 1943 – 2020 TOPSHAM – Shirley Ann Timblin, 77, of Topsham reached her final destination on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Born June 9, 1943 in Brunswick, Shirley was the daughter of the late Lionel (Ginger) and Myrtle Lavigne, and twin sister to the late John Albert Lavigne. Shirley attended Brunswick schools and was a member of the graduating class of 1961. Shirley wed SCPO LeRoy Orr Timblin (ret) on Oct. 13, 1963. LeRoy passed Jan. 22, 2000. A traveling Navy wife, she returned to Topsham in 1979 where she lived on Salt Lot Farm. In the mid-80s, they moved her father’s meat-cutting shop, Ginger’s, to the farm where they processed deer, moose and bear for the community. Shirley loved spending time with her family in Harpswell, Moosehead Lake and Kersey, Pa. She enjoyed fishing, hunting and always had a pile of books nearby. She loved watching movies, especially sci-fi. She was a wonderful cook, but also enjoyed eating out. Shirley spent her free time traveling throughout Europe, Australia, New Zealand, China and the US. She enjoyed many cruises in the Caribbean, dancing the nights away. Shirley retired as a custodian from MSAD 75. She was a member of the Fleet Reserve Auxiliary for over 35 years and was known as “Keeper of Travel” of the local Red Hat Society, Sparkling Angelic Divas. Shirley is survived by her two sons, Jonathan and his wife Cheryl Timblin of Palmetto, Fla., Daniel and his wife Lucienne Timblin of Harpswell; sister Marilyn and her husband Fredrick Bradford Sprague of Bowdoin; four grandchildren Dominique, Casseandra, Erryl and Elliot; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorial visitation will be held Thursday, Nov. 19, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Stetson’s Funeral Home 12 Federal St. Brunswick. Per CDC requirements mask and social distancing will be required. Memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Harpswell Neck Fire and Rescue / Harpswell Fire and Rescue 1430 Harpswell Neck Rd. Harpswell, ME 04079

