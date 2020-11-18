Cape Elizabeth
Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.
Tues. 11/24 3 p.m. School Board Policy Committee
Tues. 11/24 6:30 p.m. School Board Building Committee
Wed. 11/25 6:45 p.m. Civil Rights Committee
South Portland
Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.
Mon. 11/23 5 p.m. Board of Harbor Commissioners Special Meeting
Mon. 11/23 6:30 p.m. Clean Air Advisory Committee
Mon. 11/23 7 p.m. Board of Appeals
Tues. 11/24 4 p.m. Board of Harbor Commissioners Workshop
Tues. 11/24 6:30 p.m. City Council
Wed. 11/25 6 p.m. Housing Authority
