Cape Elizabeth

Tues.  11/24  3 p.m.  School Board Policy Committee

Tues.  11/24  6:30 p.m.  School Board Building Committee

Wed.  11/25  6:45 p.m.  Civil Rights Committee

South Portland

Mon.  11/23  5 p.m.  Board of Harbor Commissioners Special Meeting

Mon.  11/23  6:30 p.m.  Clean Air Advisory Committee

Mon.  11/23  7 p.m.  Board of Appeals

Tues.  11/24  4 p.m.  Board of Harbor Commissioners Workshop

Tues.  11/24  6:30 p.m.  City Council

Wed.  11/25  6 p.m.  Housing Authority

