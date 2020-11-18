BRUNSWICK — A Topsham man was hurt when the cement truck he was driving tipped over Tuesday afternoon on the Interstate 295 off ramp in Brunswick, according to police.

Police and firefighters responded to the accident at the intersection of Old Portland Road at 12:34 p.m. The truck’s only occupant, driver Cameron Estrella, 25, of Topsham, was pinned inside the truck.

“Due of the complexity of the crash and involved vehicle, extrication lasted approximately 20 minutes before Estrella could be removed from the vehicle,” Brunswick police said in a statement.

Estrella was taken to Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The truck, a 2004 Sterling Lt960, is owned by Auburn Concrete.

Brunswick and Maine State Police are investigating the crash.

