The University of Maine men’s ice hockey team will not play at Alfond Arena this weekend in what would have been its season opener against the University of Massachusetts.
The announcement came in a press release sent out by Dan Demeritt, the executive director of public affairs for the University of Maine system. According to the release, there is no change to the UMaine women’s ice hockey season-opening series this weekend at Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts.
The men’s ice hockey team will now open its Hockey East season at Connecticut on Nov. 27.
In the statement, UMaine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy said, “We are incredibly proud of our student athletes and very much want to see our Maine Black Bears begin their winter seasons. We are assessing each opportunity for our teams to compete within the context of rising COVID case counts and the threat of community transmission.
“We are working with our athletic conferences, UMaine athletics, our safety professionals and stakeholders to determine next steps for our teams.”
All schedules are still subject to change based on local conditions and guidelines.
The men’s and women’s basketball teams are slated to play over the Thanksgiving holiday at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, in what is being deemed as “Bubbleville.” Thirty college basketball teams were slated to play in several tournaments there from Nov. 25 to Dec. 5.
The Maine men are scheduled to play on Nov. 25 (Virginia) and Nov. 27 (Central Connecticut State) while the women will play Nov. 28 (Mississippi State) and Nov. 29 (either Connecticut or Quinnipiac).
