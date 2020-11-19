Arrests:
No arrests were reported from Nov. 10-16.
Summonses:
11/14 at 8:19 p.m. A 16-year-old juvenile from Scarborough was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Eric Vanasse on a charge of speeding.
Fire calls:
Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to seven fire calls from Nov. 10-16.
EMS:
Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 12 calls from Nov. 10-16.
